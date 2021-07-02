New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Central government rushed multi-disciplinary teams to 6 States for COVID-19 control and containment measures on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed.

Presently, the teams are sent to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur.

The centre rushed to aid the states because they have been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases.

These teams will be supporting them in their efforts for targeted COVID response and management, and effectively tackling the pandemic.

"The two-member high-level team to these states consists of a clinician and a public health expert. The teams will visit the States immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID-19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations; COVID Appropriate Behaviour and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, etc., and COVID-19 Vaccination progress. The teams will monitor the situation and also suggest remedial actions," the ministry informed.

It further added that the teams will assess the situation and suggest remedial actions on public health activities to the respective state governments.

A copy of the report will be provided to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

