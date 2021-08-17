Dehradun, Aug 17 (PTI) AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Tuesday said the Centre should safely bring back the Hindus stranded in Afghanistan to India since the Taliban took over that country.

"The situation in Afghanistan is worrisome. Our Hindu brethren are stuck there since the Taliban takeover and their families back home are in a crisis," the former Uttarkhand chief minister said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs CCS Meeting, Asks Officials to Take Measures for Safe Evacuation of Indian Nationals from Afghanistan.

"They (Taliban) reached Kandahar while we kept guessing whether they will take 30 or 40 days to reach there. They laid seige to Kabul prompting the president and the prime minister to flee and India couldn't rescue its own people there," he said.

Safely bringing back the Hindus stuck in Afghanistan is the Centre's biggest responsibility, Rawat added.

Also Read | CAIT Fears Afghanistan Crisis Will Impact Bilateral Trade Between Two Countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)