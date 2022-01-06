Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 6 (ANI): With the aim to boost internet connectivity in North-Eastern states, the Centre has decided to double the 10 Gbps internet bandwidth from Bangladesh' Cox's Bazar to India in the coming weeks.

Speaking at an event here, Union Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Two to three months back, thinking out of the box, we took an experimental connection of 10 GBPS fibre connectivity from Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) to Agartala. In two months, it stabilized. Yesterday we took a decision to increase this bandwidth so that the entire Northeastern region especially Manipur can get high-speed connectivity."

"Based on that experiment, in the next five to six weeks, we will double the bandwidth. We will see the results and then will further double the bandwidth," he added.

Meanwhile, assembly elections in Manipur are scheduled to be held this year. (ANI)

