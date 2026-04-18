A 38-year-old tribal man in Kerala’s Wayanad district has died after allegedly consuming ‘arishtam’ suspected to be laced with intoxicants, triggering protests and a police probe into the sale of the Ayurvedic tonic.

The deceased, identified as Prasad from Kallumottankunnu tribal hamlet in Cheryamkolli, died during treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, news agency PTI reported. His death has raised concerns over the misuse of traditional medicines as intoxicants in vulnerable communities. Kerala Shocker: Kannur Dental College Student Dies by Suicide in Anjarakandy; Voice Messages Surface Amid Harassment Allegations.

Tribal Man Dies After Consuming ‘Arishtam’ Reportedly Laced With Intoxicants

According to family members, Prasad was first admitted to Mananthavady Medical College Hospital on April 7 after vomiting blood. He was later shifted to Kozhikode due to worsening health but could not be saved. Residents alleged that the ‘arishtam’ consumed by him may have contained harmful substances. The incident sparked protests in the area, with locals demanding strict action against those responsible.

‘Arishtam’ is a fermented Ayurvedic preparation typically used for therapeutic purposes. However, locals claimed that it was being sold and consumed as an intoxicant, especially in tribal areas. They further alleged that people from nearby panchayats, including Vellamunda and Panamaram, regularly purchased the product, even during dry days, raising concerns about unregulated sale and misuse. Malayalam TV Actor Siddharth Venugopal Dies at 41 After Cancer Battle; Actress Seema G Nair Pens Emotional Note.

Following complaints and protests, police shut down a local outlet, Sree Vinayaka Pharmaceuticals, which was allegedly selling the product without proper authorisation or medical oversight.

Authorities said statements from consumers have been recorded, and hospital records are being reviewed. Samples of the seized ‘arishtam’ will be sent for laboratory testing to determine if it contained intoxicants. “A case will be registered soon after initial findings,” a police official said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Local representatives alleged that the outlet had been operating without a qualified pharmacist and dispensing products without prescriptions. Previous complaints, they said, had only resulted in temporary closures.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).