New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Panchayati Raj will roll out the People's Plan Campaign (PPC) 2025-26: "Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas" Abhiyaan across all States and Union Territories from 2nd October 2025, initiating the process for preparation of Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs) for the Financial Year 2026-27.

Ministry said that since its launch in 2018, the People's Plan Campaign has enabled Panchayats to prepare evidence-based, convergent and inclusive PDPs that reflect local priorities and align with national goals through Special Gram Sabha meetings.

"This exercise deepens participatory planning and helps in further strengthening of grassroots institutions across the country. As per the data available on the eGramSwaraj Portal, more than 18.13 lakh Panchayat Development Plans comprising Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs), Block Panchayat Development Plans (BPDPs) and District Panchayat Development Plans (DPDPs) have been uploaded since 2019-20, of which over 2.52 lakh Plans pertain to the ongoing exercise for 2025-26," an official release stated.

The People's Plan Campaign 2025-26 seeks to strengthen participatory, transparent and accountable local governance. Gram Sabhas will review previous GPDPs using digital platforms (eGramSwaraj, Meri Panchayat App, Panchayat NIRNAY), assess progress, address delays, and prioritize unfinished works with unspent Central Finance Commission grants, release stated.

Ministry said that planning will be guided by the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), ensure effective use of SabhaSaar, enhance Own Source Revenue (OSR), and promote wider community participation. "Special focus will be on tribal empowerment under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyaan, making Gram Sabhas decisive forums for inclusive development aligned with national goals."

With active involvement of Panchayat representatives, line Departments, community members and frontline staff, the Campaign is expected to further strengthen transparency, convergence and accountability in the planning process, paving the way for better service delivery and improved outcomes in rural areas, the release stated. (ANI)

