Thane, September 28: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Maharashtra, where a 22-year-old man ended his life by jumping from the 11th floor of a residential building in Thane. Police officials said that the incident occurred on Saturday, September 27, in Thane's Dombivali. They said that the deceased, Rishikesh Parab, died by suicide following a heated argument with his girlfriend.

According to a report in PTI, the shocking incident caught on camera took place when Parab allegedly plunged to his death from the Sudama building in Dombivali's Umesh Nagar locality. Cops said that Parab lived on the sixth floor of the building. On the day of the incident, the deceased had a heated exchange of words with his girlfriend during a phone call in the morning. Thane: Woman Thrashes Employer With Slipper for Sending Obscene Text Messages; Police Probe Incident After Video Goes Viral.

Post the argument, Parab allegedly threw his phone inside the house and later went up to the terrace of the building at around 8 AM. Ram Chopde, Senior Inspector of Vishnu Nagar police station, said that Parab jumped from the 11th floor around 12 noon and died on the spot due to the impact. "Preliminary inquiries suggest that the extreme step was the result of a dispute with his girlfriend," he added.

After the incident, the police registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident. While an investigation is underway, cops have requested citizens not to share the video of Parab's suicide. They also urged citizens to respect the sentiments of his family. In a separate incident, a man was swept away in the swollen Ulhas River following heavy rains in Thane. Bhiwandi Shocker: Man Injured After Iron Rod From Under-Construction Metro Line 5 Falls on Autorickshaw in Thane (Watch Videos).

Damodar Vangad, chief fire officer of the local civic body, said that the man was swept away while he and two others went for a swim in the Ulhas River in Thane’s Badlapur area on Saturday, September 27.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

