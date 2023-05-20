New Delhi [India], May 20 ( ANI): The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate the 8th edition of the international conference on 'India Pharma and India Medical Device 2023' organized by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) from May 26 - 27 in New Delhi. Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, will also participate in the event.

As part of the conference, Mandaviya will launch the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, as well as the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices. Mandaviya expressed confidence that the Indian Pharmaceutical Sector, rightly called the Pharmacy of the World, will be contributing more in the coming years both for domestic needs and for global needs, stated an official release.

Further, realizing the importance of the Medical Devices Sector, the Sunrise Sector, with the potential to grow to 50 billion USD by 2030, the Union Cabinet recently approved the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, prepared after extensive consultation with the Industries and other stakeholders.

The Union Minister will also launch a new scheme named 'Assistance for Medical Devices Clusters for Common Facilities(AMD-CF)' with the objective to strengthen or establish common infrastructure facilities in the medical devices clusters and also to strengthen or establish testing facilities for medical devices.

The annual flagship conference will be conducted over two days - 26th May 2023 dedicated to the India Medical Device sector on the theme "Sustainable MedTech 5.0: Scaling and Innovating Indian MedTech," and 27th May 2023 dedicated to the Pharmaceutical sector on the theme "Indian pharma industry: Delivering Value through Innovation.

The event shall witness the following key activities: Inaugural Session (26th May 2023); Launch of National Medical Device Policy, 2023 and the Scheme for Assistance to Medical Devices Clusters for Common Facilities (AMD-CF) and formal launch of Export Promotion Council for the Medical Devices release of study reports on Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices are planned during the inaugural session.

CEO's Roundtable and Thematic Conference sessions on the Medical Device sector (26th May 2023); CEO's Roundtable & Thematic Conference sessions on the Pharmaceuticals sector (27th May 2023).

Over 100 CEOs of the pharmaceutical and medical device industries will participate in several thematic sessions during the two days, bringing participation from all over the world to the event. More than 700 participants from the pharma and medical devices sectors are expected to attend the two-day conference.

The keynote addresses and panel discussions will see insights on several topics including Practical Commercialization Strategies for MedTech: Pilot Scale to Production Scale, Propelling the Innovation and R&D Growth: Efficient Quality Management in MedTech, Capacity & Skill Building in MedTech: Industry-Academia Integration, Pharmaceutical Industry as a pillar of India's growth and quality as the key foundation growth driver, Digital Transformation Shaping the Pharmaceutical Industry Value Chain, and Leapfrogging into the future of Indian pharma: Capitalizing on global biosimilar opportunity.

Acknowledging the efforts and performance of the Healthcare, Pharma, and Medical Device industry, the Minister stated that such conferences and deliberations are important for the organic and sustained growth of the Industry to realize their full potential. (ANI)

