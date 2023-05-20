New Delhi, May 20: Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh has suffered a family tragedy after his wife and national level former basketball player Kiran Ajit Pal Singh died here after a brief illness.

According to Ajit Pal Singh, his wife, also known as Kiran Grewal, died on Friday night. She was 69. Her cremation will take place here on Sunday.

Ajit Pal Singh, a Padma Shri awardee, guided the team to World Cup title at Kuala Lumpur in 1975. Ajit Pal Singh, who played as a halfback, also won two Olympic bronze medals (1968 Mexico City and 1972 Munich) and two Asian Games silver.

"I am deeply saddened to inform that my wife Kiran passed away peacefully last night. Her cremation will be held at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Sunday," Ajit Pal Singh told PTI.

