Shimla, Aug 21 (PTI) Union minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday said the central government is making efforts to increase the number of women personnel in the police forces across the country.

Addressing the inaugural session of National Conference of Women Police (NCWP) at Raj Bhavan here, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said that the participation of women in the police across the country is increasing and they are doing better in all the fields.

He said the Centre is trying to increase the number of women in the police forces.

The Union minister said that the motive of organising this conference is to further develop leadership quality among women and discuss the challenges faced by women police officials and personnel.

More than 200 women police officers and personnel are participating in the two-day conference being held by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPRD), in collaboration with Himachal Police.

BPRD Director General Balaji Srivastava and its director Tajender Singh Luthra were also present on the occasion.

The conference is showcasing the achievements of women police officers and issues and challenges related to women in the 21st century.

It is also discussing the new roles and responsibilities of women in the era of changing crimes and technology.

Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will address the valedictory session of NCWP on Monday evening.

An exhibition is also being held at Gaiety Theatre here, which was formally inaugurated by retired IPS officer Manjari Jaruhar on Sunday morning.

