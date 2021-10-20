Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh are setting new records of procurement from farmers.

He said that so far Rs 80,000 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers for the purchase of produce.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri: 10 Persons Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in Ghaghra River.

"Double engine government is setting new records of procurement from farmers here. So far, about Rs 80,000 crore has reached in bank accounts of Uttar Pradesh farmers for the purchase of the produce," he said while addressing a gathering at Barwa Jangal, Kushinagar after inaugurating various development projects in the state.

The Prime Minister also said that over Rs 37,000 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers in the state from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 Series Launch Set for October 28, 2021; Teased on Weibo.

Lauding the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath led state government, he said, "Uttar Pradesh is trying its best to combat Tuberculosis (TB). In just two years, 27 lakh people received connections for clean drinking water. The double engine government is improving the situation with double strength. Otherwise, the government which was here before 2017 was not concerned with your problems."

He further said that the government before 2017 had given free-hand to mafias to openly loot.

The Prime Minister also said the Central government has announced PM Swamitva Yojana to help those living in rural areas to procure ownership documents of the houses in villages.

"Centre has started another scheme which is going to open new doors of prosperity in rural areas. The name of this scheme is- PM Swamitva Yojana. Under this, the ownership documents of the houses in villages will be provided to people," he said.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport and also presided over an event organised to mark Abhidhamma Day in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)