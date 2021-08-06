New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Centre's approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is of zero tolerance to corruption and black money and the country has a sound legal framework backed by a strong institutional mechanism to deal with corruption, said Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Friday.

As per an official release from Ministry of Law and Justice, Rijiju addressed the 8th Justice Ministers Meet of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He highlighted the initiatives taken by the Indian government for providing affordable and easy access to justice for all.

Also Read | Rail Madad: Indian Railways Launches One-Stop Solution for Passengers Grievance, Enquiry, Suggestion and Assistance Through Multiple Channels.

The Minister apprised the gathering the slew of legislative and executive measures taken by India to be largely UNCAC (UN Convention against Corruption) compliant and underscored the high priority, the Government has given to resolving disputes through alternate dispute resolution; framing business facilitating laws and rules, including Commercial Courts Act and Arbitration Laws with a view to make India a preferred destination for investment and business.

Rijiju mentioned the role of actions taken by India under Disaster Management Act for effective management and containing the spread of COVID-19 and to lay down substantive guideline to ensure appropriate COVID protocol and medical facilities.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana: 50.78 Crore Persondays Employment Generated, 770522 Houses Sanctioned Under PMAY-G During COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Law Minister also highlighted various facets of provisioning of free legal aid to marginalized sections of the society. In this regard, he also informed launching of E-Lok Adalat, an effective tool to settle disputes, combining technology and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism which offer a faster, transparent and accessible option to the citizens of the country.

As part of activities of Justice Ministers' Forum, Rijiju urged the SCO Member States to promote exchange of ideas, best practices and experiences in identified areas through this prestigious podium. He also stressed on widening the horizon of activities being undertaken in the SCO Forum.

Earlier, on August 4 and 5, 2021 the Experts Working Group of SCO Member States discussed the importance of providing free legal aid to the citizens as also cooperation in all spheres including legal initiatives, given the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, was part of the consultations from the Indian side.

The Ministers of (Law and) Justice and senior officials/experts from the Ministries of Law and Justice of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in the three days' deliberations which concluded today.

The next meeting shall be hosted by Islamic Republic of Pakistan, stated the press release.

A Joint Statement following the Results of the eighth session of the Ministers of Justice of the SCO Member States was also adopted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)