A number of helplines that earlier existed on the Railways for various purposes have been merged into one helpline i.e. 139 which can be used for all enquiry needs and for complaint making. 139 helpline facility is available round the clock in 12 languages.

Indian Railway has launched RailMadad, the integrated & innovative one-stop solution for customer grievance, enquiry, suggestion and assistance, providing passengers the choice to access RailMadad through multiple channels, namely, Web, App, SMS, Social Media and Helpline number (139) during the journey for expeditious resolution of their complaints. Indian Railways Have Approved Works for the Provision of a Video Surveillance System.

99.93% complaints received through 139 helpline get closed and 72% of the feedback given by complainants is ‘Excellent’ or ‘Satisfactory’ in FY 2020-21.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

