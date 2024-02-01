New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Thursday welcomed the interim budget presented in Parliament for 2024-24 and said it has been brought keeping in mind "long-term development" of the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget in Parliament and expressed hope that the BJP-led government will be "blessed again" by the people with a "resounding mandate" in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections based on its "stupendous work."

"The budgetary provisions have been announced keeping in mind the long-term development of the country," the BMS said in a statement.

It hailed the government's proposal to extend healthcare cover to "all ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers" and also welcomed the finance minister's announcement that upgradation of Anganwadi centres under 'Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0' will be expedited for "improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care and development."

"In the new tax calculation system, no tax was to be levied up to Rs 3 lakh. This exemption limit has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. That means there will be no tax up to Rs 7 lakh. People coming in this tax slab will get an estimated 5 per cent tax relief," the RSS affiliate said.

The BMS welcomed the government's proposal to launch a scheme to help "deserving sections of the middle class living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies buy or build their own houses."

"Provision has been made in the budget for start ups. More emphasis has been given in the budget on (creation of) job providers rather than job seekers," it added.

