Bijapur, Sep 11 (PTI) A 49-year-old forest ranger was allegedly hacked to death by naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 3 pm when forest ranger Rathram Patel had gone to Kondronji village under Jangla police station limits to pay wages to villagers for road construction work in the forest area, inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

At least 15 militia cadres of Maoists were involved in the attack, he said.

Patel, a native of Balodabazar district, was posted at Indravati Tiger Reserve at Bhairamgarh forest range, the official said.

Two forest guards who accompanied Patel, managed to flee the scene when the ultras attacked him with sharp weapons, he said.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the body, the IG said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard and a search operation has been launched for the ultras.

