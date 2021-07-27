Raipur, Jul 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,01,487 on Tuesday after 128 people tested positive for the infection, while two deaths took the toll to 13,519, a health official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,85,578 as 47 people were discharged from hospitals and 207 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 2,390 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur district reported nine new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,638, including 3,138 deaths. Bastar recorded 18 new cases, Bijapur 10 and Korba nine. No new case was reported in Bemetara, Mahasamund and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi districts on Tuesday. With 38,998 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,12,24,392," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,01,487, new cases 128, death toll 13,519, recovered 9,85,578, active cases 2,390, tests today 38,998, total tests 1,12,24,392.

