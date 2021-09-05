Raipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,04,635 on Sunday with the addition of 24 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,556, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,90,711 after 19 people were discharged from hospitals and 18 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 368 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported four cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,886, including 3,139 deaths. Bilaspur recorded six cases and Jashpur three. With 19,489 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,25,02,880," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,635, new cases 24, death toll 13,556, recovered 9,90,711, active cases 368, tests today 19,489, Total tests 1,25,02,880.

