New Delhi, September 5: The admit cards for the state combined civil services preliminary examination has been released by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission. The call letters have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who applied for examination can visit the official website of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission at jpsc.gov.in to view and download their admit cards for the same by entering their respective registration number and date of birth. Haryana Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC Combined Civil Service (PT) examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 19, 2021. The prelim exam will be held in two sessions of two hours each. The first one will be held from 10 am to 12 pm while the second session of the preliminary examination will be conducted between 2 pm to 4 pm, according to the official notification released by the commission in the regard. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card. Alternatively click here for direct link to JPSC Combined Civil Service Prelim Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download JPSC Combined Civil Service Prelim Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the commission at jpsc.gov.in

On the home page click on the scrolling link to download the admit card for Combined Civil Service (P. T) Exam 2021

A new wen page will open, here click on the link that says 'Login for Download Admit Card'

Login by entering your registration number and DOB

Download the admit card and take a print out for future references

A note on the website says 'If you are not able to login check Rejection List.' It asks the candidates to login as per the details in their e-mail ids. The admit card carries important details and instructions regarding the test. Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2021 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).