Raipur, Mar 5 (PTI) With 274 COVID-19 cases and three deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 3,13,808 and toll to 3,854, a health official said.

The recovery count reached 3,07,138 after 20 people were discharged from hospitals and 197 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 2,816 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district saw 98 new cases, taking its total count to 55,970, including 808 deaths. Durg recorded 41 new cases and Rajnandgaon 20. Of the fatalities recorded during the day, one took place on Friday and two on Thursday," he said.

With 28,112 samples being examined on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 49,47,109.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,13,808, New cases 274, Deaths 3,854, Recovered 3,07,138, Active cases 2,816, Tests today 28,112, Total tests 49,47,109.

