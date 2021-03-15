Raipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 3,17,974 on Monday with addition of 645 cases, while the death toll mounted by seven to reach 3,897, a health official said.

The number of recovered patients increased to 3,09,979 after 35 people were discharged from hospitals and 393 others completed home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,098, the official informed.

"With 203 new cases, Raipur district's count rose to 57,344, including 818 deaths. Durg district recorded 154 new cases and Bilaspur 50, among other districts. Of the seven deaths recorded during the day, four took place on Monday and three on Sunday," he added.

With 40,063 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh touched 52,17,829.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,17,974, new cases 645, death toll 3,897, recovered 3,09,979, active cases 4,098, Tests today 40,063, Total tests 52,17,829.

