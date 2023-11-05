New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an emergency meeting with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to discuss the decline of business in Delhi due to air pollution despite the festive season.

CTI chairperson Brijesh Goyal said business is declining despite the festive season due to pollution. The central government is requested to take strict and concrete steps against air pollution in collaboration with all the governments or else business will suffer, he said in a letter to Prime Minister Modi.

The air quality in the national capital has reached the 'severe' category as a result, people are avoiding going to the markets for shopping.

The number of people from NCR reaching Delhi, which reportedly used to be between 3 and 4 lakh, has now come down to one lakh.

The CTI Chairman said, "Now that the wedding season is near, the footfall in the market is good. Customers from other cities also come to Delhi. Now people do not want to come because of the pollution. Many people are having trouble breathing."

The CTI said that pollution is not only a problem in Delhi but also in NCR cities like Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Sonipat, adding that the AQI level has reached the severe category and only the Central Government can find a solution to it.

The Delhi government is trying its best but it is not in the hands of the Delhi government alone to get rid of pollution in Delhi-NCR, said CTI.

Unless the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi work together, Delhi NCR will not be able to get rid of pollution, it added.

The CTI in its letter, has therefore requested the Prime Minister for an emergency meeting to be called in which the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will participate.

Therefore, CTI has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi demanding an emergency meeting in which the leaders from the concerned states, along with the Environment Minister, can have a discussion on the ongoing pollution issue and look for a resolution.

The CTI, in its letter, further requested that the Central Government take strict and concrete steps against air pollution in collaboration with all the concerned state governments in order to prevent businesses from suffering a loss.

The 20 lakh traders in Delhi are completely with the government and if the government makes different timings for opening the markets, then all the market associations in Delhi will cooperate with the government, said CTI. (ANI)

