Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): As the Chardham Yatra approaches, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari on Saturday shared an update on the progress of ongoing preparations, stating that key infrastructure upgrades are actively underway to ensure a safe and convenient pilgrimage experience.

Speaking after a coordination meeting chaired by the Commissioner, said that discussions were held about road repair works and the provision of essential facilities for pilgrims.

The DM confirmed that significant infrastructure improvements are underway, including the installation of drinking water, electricity, and toilet facilities within the Dham.

"The work has started, and we expect that all infrastructure work, including the necessary repairs and facility installations, will be completed by April 25. This will ensure that the journey is comfortable and smooth for the pilgrims," Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday urged devotees to do online registration before embarking on the CharDham Yatra to avoid any kind of inconvenience. The Chief Minister said that over 11 lakh pilgrims have completed their online registration.

"Our government, giving top priority to the convenience and safety of devotees coming from within the country and abroad, is working with full commitment to make the Char Dham Yatra smooth, safe, and comfortable," Dhami said in a post on X.

"So far, more than 11 lakh pilgrims have completed their online registration. I urge all of you to ensure your registration is done before embarking on the journey to avoid any kind of inconvenience," he said.

The CharDham Yatra, which includes the pilgrimage to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, attracts lakhs of devotees annually and holds immense spiritual significance.

On March 30, CM Dhami stated that the dates for the opening of all the Dhams have been finalised.

The Uttarakhand CM also assured that the state government is working swiftly to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami underlined the importance of the Yatra, likening its commencement to a festival for the people of Uttarakhand.

"The dates for the opening of the doors of all the Dhams have come, and we were already preparing for it at a fast pace. This time, we are making all the preparations so that our Yatra is historic and good. The beginning of the Yatra is like a festival for us," said CM Dhami.

He further stated that all departments are actively monitoring the arrangements to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience.

"All the departments are also monitoring the arrangements at their level. With the cooperation of the people, yatra will be good and successful," he added. (ANI)

