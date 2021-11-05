Chandigarh [India], November 5 (ANI): After the Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel, Chandigarh Administration on Thursday announced a reduction in VAT by Rs 7 on petrol and diesel with effect from midnight of November 4.

A notification issued by the Department of Excise and Taxation of Union Territory Chandigarh, yesterday said that the VAT percentage on petrol has been reduced from 22.45 per to 15.24 per cent and that on diesel from 14.02 per cent to 6.66 per cent.

In relief to consumers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.

Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years. (ANI)

