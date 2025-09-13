Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): In a significant step to strengthen security arrangements for frequent VIP and VVIP movements in the city, Chandigarh Police successfully completed a one-week Tactical Driving Course for its drivers, said an official on Saturday.

The specialised training programme, held from September 8 to 13, 2025, was organised under the leadership of Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Director General of Police, U.T. Chandigarh, and under the close supervision of Inspector General of Police, Pushpendra Kumar, IPS, and Senior Superintendent of Police (Security and Traffic), Sumer Partap Singh, IPS.

The intensive programme was conducted by a team of experts from the National Security Guard (NSG), India's premier counter-terrorism force. The NSG instructors included T/C Santosh Kumar, T/C Ashok Kumar P, AC-II/GD Ajit Singh, AC-II/GD Naveen Kumar, R-II/Dvr Sunil Prajapati, R-II/Dvr Laxman Bishnoi, R-II/Dvr Jaimon CM, R-I/Dvr Virender Singh, and R-II/Dvr Omprakash.

A total of 45 Chandigarh Police officials underwent the rigorous training designed to enhance their operational efficiency during VIP and VVIP protection, particularly in high-pressure motorcade scenarios.

The Tactical Driving Course is widely recognised for its demanding standards and specialised training modules that focus on precision and evasive driving, convoy security, high-speed vehicle control in simulated hostile conditions, and rapid threat-response manoeuvres. The course is intended to prepare security personnel to act effectively in counter-terrorism operations and high-threat environments, ensuring the safe and smooth movement of dignitaries.

According to officials, Chandigarh Police drivers displayed exceptional aptitude, discipline and resilience throughout the programme, meeting the high benchmarks set by the NSG instructors. With Chandigarh often hosting dignitaries from across the country and abroad, this training is expected to significantly bolster the city's preparedness and efficiency in safeguarding VIP and VVIP movements, further reinforcing its reputation as a secure and well-managed urban centre. (ANI)

