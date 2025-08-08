Chandigarh [India], August 8 (ANI): In a move to cripple the financial infrastructure of drug peddlers, the Chandigarh Police has frozen properties worth Rs 5.19 crore under Section 68F(1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The orders were issued by Police Station Anti-Narcotics Task Force (PS-ANTF) and Police Station Crime (PS-Crime), under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Crime Jasbir Singh and supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Crime Dhiraj Kumar.

In a case registered under FIR No dated July 28, 2023, at PS sector 34, Chandigarh Police froze immovable property worth Rs. 4.25 crore and seized drug money amounting to Rs 78.60 lakh.

The properties, belonging to Money Kalra and his parents Neelam and Surinder Kalra, include a commercial booth worth Rs 25 lakh, a house in Ludhiana valued at Rs 2.5 crore, and a plot in Ludhiana worth Rs 1.5 crore. The seized cash amounting to Rs 78.60 lakh was recovered from Chandan, a resident of Ferozepur, Punjab.

The case, involving the recovery of 108 grams of amphetamine and 92 grams of heroin--both commercial quantities--led to the arrest of seven accused identified as Shubham Jain alias Gourav, Puneet Kumar, Pawan Preet Singh, Ravinder alias Ravi, Jagjeet alias Jagga, Chandan, and Money Kalra. A country-made .32 bore pistol with five live cartridges was also seized during the investigation.

In a separate case registered at the Police Station, Crime, authorities froze drug money worth Rs 5.11 lakh and two four-wheelers with an estimated market value of Rs 11 lakh. The case involved the recovery of 312.41 grams of heroin, a commercial quantity, and the arrest of nine individuals identified as Navneet Kaur, Balkar Singh, Satnaam Singh, Chamkaur Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Sona Singh alias Chhotu, Gurmeet Singh alias Mistri, and Surinder Kaur. The seized vehicles--two Ertiga cars

These freezing orders have been submitted to the Competent Authority, SAFEMA and the NDPS Act, New Delhi, for confirmation. With these latest actions, PS-ANTF and PS-Crime have issued five financial freezing orders in the calendar year 2025 alone, targeting movable and immovable properties worth Rs 9 crore. The Chandigarh Police stressed that financial investigations and asset freezing are key components in the fight against narcotics and align with directives issued during national and state-level NCORD (Narcotics Coordination) meetings.

Reaffirming its commitment to a drug-free society, Chandigarh Police stated that it will continue its multi-pronged strategy involving not just detection and prosecution, but also preventive detention under PIT NDPS, awareness campaigns, rehabilitation efforts, and strengthened inter-agency coordination. The force is giving top priority to financial investigations under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act and under Section 107 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS-2023) as part of a broader strategy to dismantle drug syndicates from top to bottom and bottom to top. (ANI)

