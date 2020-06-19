Chandigarh [India], June 19 (ANI): Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the union territory's tally of coronavirus cases to 375, said the Chandigarh administration.

Out of the total cases, 62 patients are active COVID-19 cases while six patients in the union territory have succumbed to the virus.

307 patients in Chandigarh have recovered from the virus.

6,438 samples have been tested in the union territory to date, of which, 6,032 samples have tested negative.

Two samples have been rejected while the results of 29 samples are awaited.

India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 deaths. (ANI)

