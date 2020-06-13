Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
India News | Chandigarh's COVID-19 Tally Surges to 345 with 11 New Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:54 PM IST
India News | Chandigarh's COVID-19 Tally Surges to 345 with 11 New Cases

Chandigarh [India], June 13 (ANI): Eleven fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 345 as per the health department.

As many as 295 people have recovered from COVID-19 and five people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Also Read | Former Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Gilani Tests Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A total of 386 deaths have been reported due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Smriti Irani at Delhi Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'BJP Workers Distributed Food to Over 1 Crore People in the National Capital'.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

