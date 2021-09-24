New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Change of Guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume from October 9, according to an official statement on Friday.

The ceremony will take place between 8 AM and 9 AM on every Saturday, except on government holidays, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

"The Change of Guard ceremony, which was discontinued due to COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from October 9, 2021," it said.

Entry will be through prior online booking which can be made at https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/, it said.

