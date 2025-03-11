Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 11 (ANI): Congress MLAs on Tuesday staged a protest against the BJP-led Odisha government outside the Legislative Assembly over the alleged rising incidents of crimes against women in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous said that this was the third day of their protest. She claimed that people in the state are scared to send their daughters out of their houses to schools and colleges due to the rise in "crime against women."

"Today is the third day of our protest. We have been protesting inside and outside the House. The way crime against women has increased across the state, people are scared to send their daughters out of their houses for schools and colleges. The Government is trying to divert us from the topic, but we will not let that happen..." Firdous said.

Earlier today, Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka has brought attention to the alleged dire situation of women's safety in Odisha, filing an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha.

In the adjournment motion Ulaka presented disturbing statistics, "In the last eight months in my state, Odisha, 54 gang rape cases and 1,600 instances of atrocities against women have been reported. The data of the last 4 years shows a grim reality of law and order and the condition of women in my state; 36,420 women and 8,403 children have gone missing, with 421 women and girls falling victim to trafficking, the crimes against women have increased by 8% in 2024."

On Monday, the Congress MLAs protested in the Odisha Assembly premises against the alleged rise in the incidents of crimes committed against women in the state. Congress state president Bhakta Charan Das said the safety and protection of women had to be ensured by the government.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal members also created ruckus in the Odisha assembly. BJD MLAs while wearing black badges protested against the controversial statement of BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra over Koshal's merger with Odisha

The BJD members were protesting the controversial statement of BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra over Koshal's merger with Odisha and rising crime against women in the state. BJD has demanded a clarification from the state government.

Jayanarayan had said that "merger of Koshala during the formation of Odisha was a mistake and they have made a historical blunder by joining Odisha". BJD opposed the statement and protested in the well of the house of Odisha assembly. (ANI)

