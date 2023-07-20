New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The National Commission for Women on Thursday criticized Rajasthan's Jodhpur incident where four charred bodies were recovered from a hut.

Taking to Twitter, NCW said, "NCW strongly condemns the horrific incident in Rajasthan where 4 people, including a six-month-old, were burnt to death. Taking suo moto cognizance, NCW has contacted the DGP Rajasthan urging prompt action on this tragic matter".

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday also said that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and National Commission for Women have taken cognizance of the Rajasthan's Jodhpur incident.

"Both @NCPCR and @NCW have taken cognisance of the horrific incident in Rajasthan", tweeted Union Minister Irani.

Notably, the Jodhpur police in Rajasthan recovered the charred bodies of four family members from their home in the Cherai village in the Ramnagar Gram Panchayat of Osia area in Jodhpur on Wednesday.

As per the information, the family members were first murdered and then their bodies set afire.

Dharmendra Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Rural told ANI, “The Jodhpur police have recovered 4 burnt bodies from a hut in Ramnagar village. Further investigation is underway”.

The horrific incident sparked fresh controversy after the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress government on Wednesday.

Bhartiya Janta Party Rajasthan State President Chandra Prakash Joshi sought Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation following the matter.

BJP State president said, "The incident is shameful, the Chief Minister should resign from his post for this incident which took place in the home district of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot".

In addition, Congress leader Divya Madrena said, "The law and order situation is deeply concerning in Rajasthan. The police are inefficient. If something so gruesome can happen to the people in a village then the IG should be sacked and held responsible". (ANI)

