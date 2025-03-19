Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Gujarat-based bus passenger mobility firm Chartered Speed on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to operate over 900 electric buses by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL).

The company will procure, operate and maintain these buses under the Pradhan Mantri e-Bus Sewa Scheme across 13 cities in three states, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: When Can Govt Employees Expect DA Hike Announcement? Check Latest Update.

“The company aims to serve more than 2.9 lakh passengers daily and create employment for over 2,000 people, contributing to both the transportation and job markets,” it said.

Chartered Speed intends to supply and operate electric buses for intra-city travel across 13 cities in the states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Meghalaya.

Also Read | Adani Group Launches India's Largest 'Skill and Employ' Initiative To Develop Future Workforce Supporting 'Make in India' Campaign, Partners With IGCC.

The cities included Raipur, Korba, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, and Shillong. Sanyam Gandhi, Whole-Time Director, Chartered Speed said that the company is transitioning its fleet from ICE-powered vehicles to green fuel-powered buses.

Chartered Speed operates a fleet of over 1800 buses across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Assam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)