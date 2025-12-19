Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI): A meeting of the Greater Chennai Corporation council, chaired by Chennai Mayor R. Priya was held on Friday. During the meeting, DMK councillor Semozli raised concerns about broken roads following the monsoon rains and sought updates on restoration work.

Mayor Priya responded, providing details on ongoing repair efforts.

Also Read | Bihar Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave Grips State As IMD Issues Alert for 27 Districts Including Begusarai and Madhubani.

"There are more than 35,000 roads in Chennai, including bus route roads and interior roads. Of these, restoration work on 3,985 roads damaged by the rains has been completed," Mayor Priya said. She assured that the remaining damaged roads would be repaired in the new year.

"The remaining 688 roads will be repaired after January," she said. Meanwhile, BJP councillor Uma Anand staged a walkout from the council meeting, alleging that opportunities to raise questions during Question Hour and Zero Hour were being denied to members.

Also Read | Is AI a Threat to Your Job? Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey Says Artificial Intelligence Will Displace Jobs, but Won't Cause Mass Unemployment.

"The council meeting was not held last month due to SIR work. During Question Hour, opportunities are given only to four or five members. My demand is that opportunities should be provided seven or eight times a year. I walked out of today's council meeting because I was not allotted time during either Question Hour or Zero Hour. If time is not allotted, how can questions be raised when the turn comes? If an opportunity is given only after three months, the very purpose of Question Hour is defeated," she stated. Anand also raised concerns over wage irregularities for sanitation workers in Zone 7.

"There are only 700 sanitation workers in Zone 7 of Ambattur, but salaries are being paid for 400 workers who are not actually working. I want to know to whom this money is being paid. The money is transferred to another account two days after being credited into bank accounts. Despite the corporation forming a committee, the irregularities continue. When funds are sought for certain projects, officials say that there is no money," she alleged. She further urged for transparency and accountability from the corporation.

"Since the Corporation Commissioner has constituted an inquiry committee, a white paper should be released. I have openly leveled allegations against the Marxist Communist unions," Anand added.

The council meeting highlighted ongoing civic challenges in Chennai, including infrastructure repairs and governance issues, amid political disagreements between the ruling DMK and opposition BJP members. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)