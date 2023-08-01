Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1 (ANI): Two criminals were shot dead on the outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the police, the criminals attacked an officer with sickles, prompting retaliation.

Also Read | TSRTC Staff to Become Government Employees After Telangana Cabinet Decides to Merge With Government.

The incident took place at Guduvancheri, on the outskirts of Chennai, police informed further.

“Two history sheeters were shot dead this morning, at 3.30 am, after they attacked on-duty police personnel with sickles during a routine inspection of vehicles at Guduvancheri, on the outskirts of Chennai,” an officer said.

Also Read | Rayagada Culvert Collapse: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh for Each Victim’s Family .

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)