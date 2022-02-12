Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 12 (ANI): A pick-up vehicle with 20 passengers on board overturned near Bharanda BSF camp in Narayanpur injuring 18 people, of which four are in critical condition.

The accident took place on Friday night.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Schools For Classes 11, 12 and Colleges to Remain Closed Till February 16.

Bharanda BSF11 battalion personnel rushed the injured people to the district hospital.

Narayanpur Collector Rituraj Raghuvanshi visited the injured at the hospital. (ANI)

Also Read | Nigerian Girl Born With Organs in Sac Outside Body Treated By Doctors in Gurugram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)