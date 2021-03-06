Raipur, Mar 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 290 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the infection count to 3,14,098 and death toll to 3,855, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,07,522 after 31 people were discharged from hospitals and 226 completed home isolation period. The number of active cases stands at 2,721, he said.

Raipur district accounted for 98 of the new cases, taking its total count to 56,068, including 809 deaths. Durg witnessed 33 new cases and Bilaspur 16, among other districts.

One death that had taken place on Friday was reported on Saturday, the official said.

With 28,306 samples tested on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus tests in the state has gone up to 49,75,415.

