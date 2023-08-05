Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Serving as a source of inspiration for many in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, where the Naxals once ran their writ, the daughter of a retired bus driver secured a job at a government hospital in London.

Hailing from Naxal-infested Dornapal in the Sukma district, Riya Philip overcame all the hurdles — the fear of Red terror and grinding poverty — that came her way in her determined and relentless pursuit of success.

Overcoming fiscal stress and other obstacles, Riya bagged the job of a nurse at a government hospital in London.

Riya's accomplishment has not filled her family members and relatives with pride but has also inspired others to chase similar dreams.

Riya’s mother Sholly Philip is a teacher at a private school while her father, Ritesh Philip, works as a bus driver at the same school.

Earlier, Riya's family resided in Dubbatota village. However, they later moved to Dornapal for fear of Naxals.

Despite being in dire straits, Sholly and Ramesh invested their all into ensuring a good education for their children.

Sensing that their children were taking an interest in their studies, the couple decided to push them into chasing a better life and future.

"With dreams of a high school education, Riya shifted to Jagdalpur and thereafter, moved to Bengaluru to pursue nursing studies. She served at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital for two years," Riya’s father told ANI.

Eventually, Riya received a job offer from London. "To meet her requirement of Rs 3 lakh for travelling to the United Kingdom, we had to mortgage our house," he added.

Brimming with pride, her father informed further that she now has a job with an annual package of Rs 21 lakh.

With a monthly salary of one lakh eighty thousand, Riya is now an inspiration for women from underprivileged backgrounds.

Her remarkable journey from darkness to light also illustrates how education has deeper inroads into the remote Sukma district.

Her inspiring life story also testifies to her hard work and unflinching support from her family.

Her achievement has also brought immense joy to her relatives. (ANI)

