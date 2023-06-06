Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Amid a series of people joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that the entry of people into the saffron party is nothing but an eyewash.

Baghel said that this is a move to create an impression that people are joining hands with BJP.

"Common people, who are not associated with any party, only entered (the BJP) and no one jumped ship," CM Baghel said while speaking to media persons in Raipur.

He added that it seems like people were missed even after 10 lakh people took the party's membership.

Earlier this month, Padma Shri recipients Ajun Sharma and Radheyshyam Barle and former IAS Rajpal Singh Tyagi joined the BJP in the presence of Chhattisgarh's incharge Om Mathur, the party's state president Arun Sao, former Chief Minister and BJP national vice-president Raman Singh and other senior leaders.

Besides, 13 artists awarded state awards and internationally recognized personalities had also joined the hand of the saffron party.

On being asked about top leaders of the BJP to visit Chhattisgarh in the coming days, Baghel said, "Elections are about to come and they will visit the entire state for four months and see the works done in the interest of farmers, labourers, poor, tribal and youths in a period of four-and-half years."Commenting about the impact of BJP's central leadership during elections in Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel said that they have seen the fate of contesting elections under the leadership of central leadership in Karnataka and the same will happen in Chhattisgarh as well. (ANI)

