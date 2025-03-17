Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at transformers near a power company's substation in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh on Monday.
Visuals showed black smoke billowing from the area near the power company.
According to officials, no casualties have been reported yet.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
