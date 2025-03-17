Fire breaks out in near a power company's substation in Chattisgarh's Raigarh (Photo/ANI)

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at transformers near a power company's substation in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh on Monday.

Visuals showed black smoke billowing from the area near the power company.

Also Read | OECD Warns of Slowing Global Growth Amid Trade Tensions.

According to officials, no casualties have been reported yet.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Budget 2025: With Focus on Agrarian Economy, Healthcare, Job Creation, and Eco-Tourism, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Presents Deficit Budget of INR 58,514 Crore (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)