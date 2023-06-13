Korba, Jun 13 (PTI) Four teenagers were killed when a truck ran over them in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar: Burqa-Clad Woman Buys Liquor, Threatened With Beheading, Three Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The incident took place on Monday night at Chaitma village on the under-construction Bilaspur-Surguja road on National Highway 130, said Avinabh Kant, station house officer (SHO) of Pali police station.

Also Read | Jack Dorsey ‘Indian Government Pressurised Twitter’ Claim: Congress Hits Out at Centre Over Former Twitter CEO Claims Over 'Raiding' Its Office, 'Blocking' Accounts.

Two youths were standing on the roadside and two others were sitting on a parked motorcycle there, he said, adding that the four were friends.

The deceased were identified as Nitesh Kumar Patel, Yashwant Kumar Patel, Prakash Kumar Prajapati, all aged 17 years, and Nirmal Singh Tekam (16), natives of Chaitma village, he said.

The truck, belonging to a private company engaged in road construction on the route, hit the four boys leaving three of them dead on the spot. Another boy succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital, the SHO said.

While the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police have registered a case in this connection, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)