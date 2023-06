Muzaffarnagar, June 13: The Muzaffarnagar police have arrested three persons, including two brothers, after they threatened to behead a burqa-clad woman who had gone to buy alcohol from a liquor shop. A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The woman, in her 30s, had apparently gone to buy alcohol from a liquor shop when she was stopped by Baku a.k.a Shahnawaz (40), Adil Ahmed (30), and his brother Sajid Ahmed (35). The men warned her of "consequences", if she tried to do it again. A passerby who shot the video, later uploaded the two-minute clip online. Karnataka Shocker: Bengaluru Couple Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas in Washroom.

In the video, one of the men could be heard saying in a threatening tone, "Why are you buying alcohol here, you do not know me, I have been to prison many times. I will behead you right now." The other two soon joined in and let the woman go after giving her a "warning".

Burqa-Clad Women Given Death Threats for Purchasing Alcohol and Defaming Muslims

#WATCH: Muslim girl went to liquor shop wearing burqa to buy alcohol, youth given death threat यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर में शराब खरीदने पर एक बुर्कापोश महिला को सिर कलम की धमकी दी गई है। कुछ युवकों ने रास्ते में रोककर धमकाया है। युवकों ने कहा कि इससे उनकी हिंदुओं में बेइज्‍जती हो रही… pic.twitter.com/g22s5cGSs0 — upuknews (@upuknews1) June 12, 2023

— UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) June 12, 2023

DSP, Muzaffarnagar, Vikram Ayush, said, "The incident took place on Sunday evening. Taking cognisance of the matter, the three men have been arrested. They will be produced before the magistrate soon." Lucknow Shocker: Man Kills Security Guard, Chops His Private Parts Over Affair With Mother.

SHO of Nagar Kotwali, Mahaveer Singh, added, "All three have been booked for disturbing peace and threatening the woman. There are other cases against the two brothers for past criminal activities in the locality. No police complaint has been filed by the woman so far."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).