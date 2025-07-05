Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] July 5 (ANI): JashPure, the unique brand of natural forest-based food products crafted by tribal women in the remote Jashpur district, is set to transcend regional boundaries and make a mark on national and international platforms, said a release.

In a significant move, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government has decided that the trademark of this ambitious women-led brand will now be formally transferred to the Department of Industries. The decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local campaign and marks a decisive step towards scaling up production, institutional branding, and global outreach.

According to the release, JashPure is more than a label - it is a testament to women's entrepreneurship rooted in traditional wisdom. Managed by tribal women from Jashpur, the enterprise focuses on creating natural, nutritious, preservative-free food products while generating livelihoods and promoting sustainable development.

The brand aims to process Chhattisgarh's rich agricultural and forest produce into value-added foods that can compete commercially across markets. Every JashPure product is crafted without artificial colours, preservatives, or flavourings and is offered in eco-friendly packaging - capturing the essence of Chhattisgarh's soil and the hard work of its Indigenous women.

JashPure has built a diverse range of traditional and health-focused products using mahua and millets. The flagship offerings include Mahua Nectar, Mahua Vanyaprash, Mahua Cookies, Ragi Mahua Laddus, Mahua Candy, and Mahua Nectar Cocoa. In addition, Jawa Phool rice, millet pasta, and assorted items made with kodo, kutki, ragi, and tau are gaining recognition across India.

Beyond commerce, JashPure stands as a powerful model for women's economic empowerment. Over 90% of the workforce comprises tribal women who manage every aspect of production and packaging. Through this platform, they are not only achieving financial independence but also transforming traditional knowledge into products that meet modern market standards.

Every product tells the story of their resilience and commitment, now reaching shelves in stores nationwide - a clear sign of the brand's growing footprint.

At World Food India 2024, held on 20 September at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, JashPure's stall drew widespread attention. Health-conscious consumers, nutritionists, and entrepreneurs alike appreciated the preservative-free, naturally processed range. The products are entirely free from additives and stabilisers, thereby reinforcing their safety and nutritional value.

JashPure's reach is set to expand further through a strategic partnership with Rare Planet. In the first phase, mahua and other products will be retailed at five major airport stores across the country - opening doors to a nationwide consumer base. The MoU was signed virtually in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, underscoring the government's commitment to taking local produce to the world stage.

Samarth Jain, a young scientist from Jashpur associated with the initiative, shared that efforts are underway to rebrand mahua beyond its traditional association with liquor, positioning it instead as 'Forest Gold' or 'Green Gold.' JashPure has proven that healthy food can be delicious, too. According to Jain, this move will accelerate JashPure's evolution into a global brand and unlock fresh opportunities for forest-produce gatherers and local entrepreneurs across Chhattisgarh.

The historic decision to transfer the trademark is expected to drive higher demand for raw materials and create more employment for tribal women. With the Industry Department's stewardship, the brand will be empowered to scale up production, invest in advanced processing facilities, and pursue more effective marketing - paving the way for JashPure to emerge as a world-class label. (ANI)

