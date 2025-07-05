New Delhi, July 5: A 25-year-old shopper was found dead inside a lift in Vishal Mega Mart after a fire broke out there, police said on Saturday. Kumar Dhirender Pratap likely died of suffocation, they said. A search party composed of police, the fire department, and the disaster response unit found his body.

At 6.51 pm on Friday, Dhirender began a streak of messages to his elder brother from inside the lift. "Bhaiya (brother)" followed by, "Hum lift mein hoon. Gas (sic) gaye hain. Karol Bagh Mega Mart." His final message, also sent at 6.51 pm, read, "Ab saans phool raha. Kuchh karo" (I am short of breath now. Do something). There were no further messages from him. Delhi: Fire Breaks out in Karol Bagh's Commercial Building.

The fire was reported at 6.44 pm from the second floor of the four-storey building on Padam Singh Road. "This is a Vishal Mega Mart outlet where grocery and fabric items are sold. The fire was confined mainly to the second floor," a Delhi Police statement said. Thirteen fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is believed that it started due to a short circuit, officials said. Delhi Fire: Transformer Near AIIMS Trauma Centre Catches Fire; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Fire officials also said that due to a lack of adequate ventilation in the building, the firefighting operation went on longer, with about 90 firefighters involved in the operation.