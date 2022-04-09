Raipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,202.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh death was reported due to the viral infection, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.19 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,109 after eight people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 59 active cases, he said.

“Surguja recorded four cases followed by one in Bilaspur, among other districts in the state. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 23 districts on Saturday,” the official said.

With 4,273 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,63,751, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,202, new cases 8, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,109, active cases 59, today tests 4,273, total tests 1,75,63,751.

