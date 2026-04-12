North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal over its stand on not allowing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to take place in the state while accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of only appeasing just one community for her own electoral benefit.

Speaking on the issue on Saturday, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development said the BJP's position was aimed at ensuring proper identification of citizens and preventing alleged infiltration in the state.

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"The BJP wants the identity of our citizens in the country should be established. No one wants infiltrators to come and live in the country and take advantage of our government schemes. Mamata Banerjee has always fooled the public to get votes, misled the people and helped just one community," he said.

He further claimed that the political change was on the horizon in West Bengal as the state was set to vote in two phases later this month, and highlighted development as a key issue for the upcoming political discourse.

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"The people of Bengal have made up their minds for change this time. This time's issue is the development of Bengal, industry, and saving Bengal's culture," Paswan added.

His remark was a rebuttal to All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's comment, where Banerjee slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the conduct of the NRC, stating that the TMC government will not allow it if it remains in power.

"Amit Shah had dared that the NRC would take place. We didn't allow. If Union Home Minister's name is Amit Shah, then Bengal's Home Minister's name is Mamata Banerjee," he said.

The remarks come as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.

The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)