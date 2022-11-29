Raipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,77,729, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,573 after two people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 11 active cases, he said.

Raipur added two cases and Surguja district one.

With 1,849 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,99,659, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,729, new cases 3, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,573, active cases 11, today tests 1,849, total tests 1,87,99,659.

