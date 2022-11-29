Mumbai, November 29: The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has invited applications from candidates for Consultant and other posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the SAIL Recruitment 2022 posts can do so by visiting the official website of SAIL at sailcareers.com.

The registration process for the same began on November 26. The last date to submit the application form is is December 17. The SAIL recruitment drive is being held to fill up 259 posts in the organisation. SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Over 45,000 Vacancies Available, Know How To Apply, Last Date and Exam Schedule.

Of the 259 posts, 2 posts are for Sr. Consultant, 8 posts for Consultant/ Senior Medical Officer, 5 posts for Medical Officer, 6 posts for Manager and 2 posts for Dy Manager. Besides, there are 22 posts for Assistant Manager, 128 posts for S3 / S1 Grades, 24 posts for Operator cum Technician (Trainee) and 54 posts for Attendant cum Technician (Trainee).

Candidates who are looking to apply for the above mentioned posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. As per the official notification, the application fee for for E1 and above posts for General/OBC/EWS category is Rs 700. TPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 200 Junior Engineer Posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in, Apply Now.

Meanwhile, the application fee for S3 posts is Rs 500 and Rs 300 for S1 posts. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Departmental candidates have been exempted from paying the application fees. However, it must be noted that applicants belonging to SC/ST/ PwBD/ESM/Departmental will be charged with a small processing fee.

