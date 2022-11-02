Bilaspur, Nov 2 (PTI) A mentally-challenged man died in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district days after a 'tantrik' branded him with a hot trident on multiple occasions in order to "drive out evil spirit" and cure him of his illness, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Kinnaur Assembly By-Election 2022: Shyam Saran Negi, Who Participated in India’s First Election, Casts Vote in Himachal Pradesh.

The tantrik was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of murder, they said.

Also Read | Examine if People With Disabilities Can Be Under Different Categories in Civil Services: Supreme Court Asks Centre.

The incident came to light after a villager informed the police that the victim, identified as Fekuram Nirmalkar (35), who died in Podi village under Ratanpur police station limits, had multiple burn marks on his body, a police official here said.

During the interrogation, Nirmalkar's wife Ganga Bai told the police that her husband had been suffering from some mental illness since the last few months and was availing treatment for it, he said.

"Recently, she came in touch with the tantrik from Junwani village under Malhar police station area of the district. Rajak claimed that the man is under the influence of evil powers and he can free him from it. She took her husband to the tantrik on October 23, following which the latter subjected the man to occult practices and branded him with hot trident on several occasions for four days," he said.

After her husband's condition worsened, the woman brought him back home on October 26, where he died on October 30, he said.

"The short post-mortem report of Nirmalkar revealed that he succumbed to infection due to burn injuries on his body," the official said.

A case was registered in this connection and the accused tantrik was arrested on charges of murder, he said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)