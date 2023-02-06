Bijapur, Feb 6 (PTI) Maoists hacked to death a 40-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party functionary in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district while he was attending a wedding function, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Paikram village where the victim, Neelkanth Kakem, who was the president of Awapalli mandal of the BJP, had gone with his family to attend the marriage of a relative, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

Also Read | Sensex Falls 203.71 Points to 60,638.17 in Early Trade; Nifty Declines 64.05 Points to … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

“When Kakem was busy with the function at the venue, some unidentified Maoists suddenly attacked him with sharp edged weapons. He died on the spot,” the official said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team went to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Mumbai: Rottweiler Bites Man in Santacruz, Owner Gets Three Months’ Imprisonment.

The exact reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Security personnel have launched a search in the area to trace the assailants, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)