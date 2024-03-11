Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 11 (ANI): A Naxalite was killed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantwada district on Monday, officials said.

The Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Rai, confirmed the incident and said that the encounter took place between security forces and Naxalites in the border area of Dantewada, Bijapur.

"The encounter took place between Naxalites and officials in the Purangel and Pedia forests. A Naxalite was killed in the encounter. The body of a male Naxalite was recovered in the encounter and news of several other Naxalites being injured has been received," said the SP.

The official further said that a large quantity of ammunition and items of daily use were recovered from the scene.

Currently, a search operation is underway in the area.

Earlier a week ago, a police constable and a Naxal were killed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

According to police, the encounter broke out between Naxalites and the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the Chhattisgarh Police, in a forest near Kanker's Hidur village under the Chhotebethiya police station during a search operation. (ANI)

