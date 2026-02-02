World News | Laura Fernandez Takes Early Lead in Costa Rica Presidential Election

San Jose [Costa Rica], February 2 (ANI): Right-wing law-and-order candidate Laura Fernandez has emerged with a strong early lead in Costa Rica's presidential election, according to preliminary results, Al Jazeera reported.

Based on early counting, ballots from 31 per cent of polling stations tallied late on Sunday showed Fernandez of the governing Sovereign People Party (PPSO) securing 53.01 per cent of the vote, putting her comfortably ahead in the initial race.

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Trailing her in second place was Alvaro Ramos of the centre-left National Liberation Party with 30.05 per cent, while former First Lady Claudia Dobles stood third with 3.9 per cent, Al Jazeera reported.

With these numbers, Fernandez now needs at least 40 per cent to clinch an outright victory and avoid a run-off scheduled for April 5.

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Her surge comes as the 39-year-old politician campaigns as the chosen successor of incumbent President Rodrigo Chaves, pledging to carry forward his tough security agenda.

Crime has risen sharply in the traditionally peaceful Central American nation in recent years, making public safety a decisive issue for many voters. While some blame Chaves's administration for failing to curb violence, others view his confrontational approach as the strongest option to restore order, according to Al Jazeera.

Fernandez has closely aligned herself with Chaves, having earlier served as his minister of national planning and economic policy and later as minister of the presidency.

Alongside the presidential vote, Costa Ricans also elected members to the 57-seat National Assembly. Chaves's party is expected to gain ground, though it may fall short of the supermajority sought by Chaves and Fernandez, which would allow their bloc to appoint Supreme Court magistrates, among other powers, Al Jazeera reported.

Although 20 candidates entered the race, preliminary and partial results showed that no contender other than Fernandez and Ramos crossed the 5 per cent mark. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)