Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Targeting All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui said, "Owaisi is the second variant of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah."

Siddiqui made the remark while talking to the media persons after a meeting of the National Working Committee of BJP Minority Morcha organised at the BJP headquarters in Raipur on Thursday.

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttar Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Shamli, No Casualty Reported.

Siddiqui also said, "The way Jinnah divided the country for his own interests and for the chair, in the same way Owaisi is breaking the country's Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb for his chair. He is breaking the unity and integrity of the country."

Talking about the meeting, he said, "We are connecting those people of minority community with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who are exploited and deprived. We are connecting those people who are educated, understand the reality of political parties and PM Modi's policies that Modi ji wants the development of the country and countrymen."

Also Read | Supreme Court Seeks Response From Centre, State Govts on Plea To Transfer Religious Conversion Cases From High Courts.

Explaining the role of the Minority Morcha in the country, Siddiqui said, "We have identified 60 Lok Sabha seats across the country, where the Minority Morcha will visit and connect the minority community people with Modi ji. The minority community will be made Modi friends.'

When asked why the National Working Committee meeting of Minority Morcha was organised here in the election year, he said, "Chhattisgarh is a good state and the people here are very good. That's why all the national office bearers of the Minority Front wanted to meet the people of Chhattisgarh, so the meeting was organised here."

"In the National Working Committee meeting, we expressed gratitude to the party for extending the term of BJP National President J P Nadda for a year. We will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Nadda. We thanked PM Modi for holding 200 meetings of G 20 in 56 cities of India. Leaders across the world will be aware of our culture. PM Modi is making India a Vishwa Guru," the BJP leader said.

Minority Morcha state in charge Dr Salim Raj, Minority Morcha state president Shakeel Ahmed, BJP state media in-charge Amit Chimnani, Minority Morcha media co-incharge Sachin Masih and others were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)